Kylie Jenner Opens up in Game of ‘Never Have I Ever’

Kylie Jenner has had the media in an endless state of speculation since it was rumored the 20-year-old is expecting her first child. And while the makeup mogul hasn’t addressed that question, she did answer a few others in a game of “Never Have I Ever” on her YouTube channel.

Joined by best friend Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel, the three friends donned their best ugly Christmas sweaters as they sipped tea, instead of the traditional alcohol, to indicate things they had done.

During the game, the reported mom-to-be admitted to using someone else’s toothbrush, re-gifting a present, lying to a partner, hooking up in a bathroom and spending money at a strip club

Jenner also initially denied doing the walk of shame before Woods called her out.

“I’ve seen you do the walk of shame so don’t act like you’ve never done the walk of shame,” Woods said.

Things Jenner hasn’t done include dating more than one person at a time, cheating on a partner, or sneaking a boy into her parents’ house.

Fans will note that the camera never panned below Jenner’s chest during the video, further fueling speculation that the reality personality was sporting a baby bump under her oversized sweater.

Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian is also reportedly pregnant with her first child and sister Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Kylie Cosmetics