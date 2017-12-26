Fans Furious Over What the Kardashians’ 25th Christmas Card Doesn’t Reveal

Reality

Kim Kardashian revealed the final photo in her family’s series of 25 Christmas photos, and Kylie Jenner was still nowhere to be found.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur wasn’t in any of the 24 previous photos, so many of the Kardashian faithful presumed that Jenner would reveal her pregnancy in the final advent photo.

However, she was not featured in the photograph, furthering adding to the mystery surrounding Jenner’s alleged pregnancy.

The photo instead featured almost all members of the Kardashian family such as: Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Houghton and several of the family’s young children.

The omission of Kylie rubbed many fans the wrong way as they took to social media to air their grievances.

Most labeled the final post as “disappointing” or just cracked jokes about the lack of a reveal.

See some of the reactions below.

