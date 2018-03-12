Kylie Jenner Says ‘Of Course’ She Still Has All Her Pets Following Daughter Stormi’s Birth

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, but the little girl wasn’t the first addition to Jenner’s family.

Fans know that the makeup mogul is a dedicated pet mom, and current counts put the 20-year-old at nine pets — one bunny, one chicken and seven dogs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a Q&A with fans on Twitter early Monday morning, Jenner addressed all things motherhood, including whether she still has all her pets now that she has a baby girl. Her answer? “Of course.”

“Do you still have Norman and the rest of the fam?” one fan queried, to which Jenner replied, “Of courseeee!”

Norman, an Italian greyhound, and his sister Bambi even have their own Instagram account, though the last post on the account came in December.

In 2016, Bambi gave birth to two puppies, expanding Jenner’s pet family and providing Stormi with even more animal friends.

During her time talking with fans, Jenner also addressed Stormi’s human friends, sharing that her daughter and sister Kim Kardashian’s third child, daughter Chicago, have already bonded.

“Are Stormi and Chicago besties already?!” one fan asked, to which Jenner replied, “Yes.”

The duo will soon be joined by Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl, who is due in just a few weeks. The mom-to-be celebrated her baby shower over the weekend, with family and friends attending a lavish affair complete with hundreds of pink flowers and balloons.

The family didn’t hesitate to share pictures of the lavish bash on social media, highlighting the hundreds of flowers and balloons decorating the space as well as a sign that read “Baby Thompson,” written in mom Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

“Had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love!” Khloé wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system.”

“Magical moments with the most magical women!” she added next to a shot of herself with Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. “I’ll forever be in love with YOU!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @normieandbambijenner