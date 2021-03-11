Kylie Jenner Fans Green With Envy After She Flaunts Pricey Purchases

✖

The wealth divide has proven that there have been two extremely different pandemic experiences. While the average person has had to worry about access to healthcare and job security while dealing with COVID-19, many celebrities have been partying and flaunting their wealth. Kylie Jenner has been a repeat offender, ending up on a list compiled by Insider that has her attending 12 large parties over the course of the pandemic so far and seemingly ignoring Los Angeles' stay-at-home order.

Jenner recently drew criticism from her followers after she posted a closet shot on her Instagram, posting about the luxury items that she couldn't wait to wear in the spring. Some of these items were four crocodile skin Birkin bags that cost at least $390k a piece, a vintage Chanel bag worth $40k, and Christian Louboutin and Alexandre Vauthier heels, both of which cost around $1k.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

This post came off as tone-deaf to many, and people sounded off in the comment section to let her know that they didn't approve. "This post just told me I'm poor," wrote one. "23 days till rent... again. Wealth must be nice," observed another. "We get it bestie! You're rich!" commented one fan. "DAWG THAT'S MY WHOLE COLLEGE TUITION," wrote another follower. "She's doing too much," wrote another while one quipped, "We get it, we're poor, Kylie."

This is hardly the first time that Jenner has faced backlash from followers. Most recently, she's drawn criticism for shopping at a store that sells fur and for throwing a lavish third birthday party for her daughter, Stormi, during the pandemic.

Jenner was also publicly stripped of her billionaire status when Forbes reported that Kylie Cosmetics' stats had been inflated and exaggerated. "While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying," Forbes reported. Jenner hit back against those claims on Twitter. "what am i even waking up to," she tweeted. "I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."