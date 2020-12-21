Kylie Jenner Swarmed by Animal Rights Activists While Shopping: 'You're a Monster'

✖

Kylie Jenner's shopping trip Saturday ended up being more than she bargained for as the beauty mogul was confronted by animal rights protesters who called her a "monster" for frequenting a store that sells fur. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was swarmed by activists in footage obtained by TMZ while leaving Moncler in Beverly Hills, many of whom were yelling things like, "Shame on you," "You're a monster," and "Animals are skinned alive."

The group allegedly blocked her car as the driver attempted to leave the scene, and when her bodyguard tried to remove a protester, a scuffle reportedly broke out briefly. TMZ reported later in the evening that the animal rights group was originally protesting down the street, but Jenner's team believes photographers received a tip from someone at the store that sent them in her direction.

This isn't the first time Jenner has faced backlash for wearing fur. Last year, when she shared a photo to Instagram wearing the Foxy Leather Coat by Saks Potts, a coat made with fox-fur trim, people called her out for purchasing the dead animal's skin. In January, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was also criticized for posting a sympathetic Instagram Story towards the 500 million-plus animals killed in the Australian wildfires, saying the deaths broke her heart, then hours later sharing a photo wearing $1,480 slides from Louis Vuitton made from mink fur.

Sister Kim Kardashian previously faced similar criticism for her use of fur, but revealed in 2018 that she had given up wearing real fur, having all her favorite pieces remade with faux fur. "Hey guys, these nails only mean I’m here in Vegas to see Cher," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo wearing a faux fur jacket. "I have blue nails, this coat is faux fur. That’s my new thing, faux."

Pamela Anderson, a longtime vegan and animal rights activist, had previously sent Kardashian a faux mink coat, publicly pleading with her to end her relationship with fur. "Happy holidays from France!" she began the note, posted publicly. Later in the letter, the Baywatch star asked, "As we all ponder New Year's resolutions, won't you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You'd be setting a trendy, compassionate example." Anderson offered to make an appearance on KUWTK to explain her ideals, but requested either way, "Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur."