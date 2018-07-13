Kylie Jenner Fan Launches GoFundMe to Raise the $100M She Needs to Become a Billionaire

While most of the reactions to Forbes calling Kylie Jenner a “self-made billionaire” was negative, one Instagram jokester decided to launch a GoFundMe page to raise the $100 million Jenner needs to officially become a billionaire.

On Wednesday, Forbes published its profile on Jenner, titled “How 20-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Built A $900 Million Fortune In Less Than 3 Years.” The cover notes she is “set to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire” thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics empire. Many criticized the “self-made” part, since Jenner was born into the wealthy Kardashian family and has been helped out by her mother, Kris Jenner, who built the family brand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Instagram star The Fat Jewish though, the biggest thing he got out of it was that the world needs Jenner to officially be a billionaire. So, he launched a GoFundMe page to raise the last $100 million she needs. In the first 22 hours of the campaign, nine people have donated $46. The largest single donation came from someone who gave $6 to the cause.

“Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars,” The Fat Jewish, who has 10 million Instagram followers, wrote. “WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

Jenner is now the most profitable member of the Kardashian family, even beating her older sister, Kim Kardashian West. She could also be the youngest person ever to become a billionaire, beating Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics two years ago, and it has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since then, Forbes estimates. Last year alone, she sold $330 million. The magazine estimates that Kylie Cosmetics is worth $800 million, and Jenner owns 100 percent of it. She does not have any business partners in the lip kit venture.

Add in her Keeping Up With The Kardashians paycheck and her checks from endorsement deals, and Forbes estimates she is “conservatively” worth $900 million. By comparison, Forbes estimates that Kim is “only” worth $350 million.

Jenner has also used social media to promote her products. She has 111 million followers on her own page, while the Kylie Cosmetics page has 16.5 million followers. Kendall + Kylie, a swimsuit venture with sister Kendall Jenner, has 5.1 million followers on Instagram.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” Jenner told Forbes. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

In other words, Jenner probably does not need The Fat Jewish’s help to earn another $100 million.