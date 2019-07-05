Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Refuses to Talk About the Kardashians and His Relationship With the Billionaire in New Video

Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, shut down a Kardashian conversation when appearing on Good Morning Britain. When asked what it was like to date someone in the public eye of her caliber when he’s already in the public eye, he casually responded how it was “just dating.”

“It’s just dating. You date, you move on, you date again, you move on. It’s just a part of life, it’s part of evolving. It’s just learning,” he said. He continued with, “There’s no preparation, you just have to learn from mistakes and grow better.”

The rapper was then asked if he had any regrets about dating her or appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he said “no” and then clarified that the subject isn’t something he wanted to discuss.

The rapper was there to discuss his performance at the Wireless Festival when hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray sidetracked the conversation to ask about his relationship with the billionaire mogul.

Tyga and Jenner split in April 2017 after a bumpy three-year relationship. Rumors flew in 2014 after the two were seen hanging around each other more often than not, but they quickly became the center of controversy after those rumors were confirmed and fans took notice that she was only 17 years old at the time and he was 25. Jenner called it quits after she felt she might be too young for a serious relationship.

Prior to that, Tyga was dating Blac Chyna — who was then friends with Kim Kardashian — but broke off their engagement to date Jenner. Chyna then moved on to start dating Rob Kardashian — whom they share Dream, 2, together.

Jenner has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott, who the couple share one daughter together, Stormi, 17 months. Tyga has moved as well with Spanish model Cindy Kimberly. She became an overnight star after the former babysitter was seen on Justin Bieber’s Instagram.

Jenner has recently been at the center of conversation after her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

The two were at an after party in the Hollywood Hills when the incident happened and since news broke, the Kardashian’s and Jenner’s haven’t caught a break.

Jenner has since removed Woods from her life, and Kardashian has done the same with Thompson. Only time will tell if Jenner will allow Woods back in her life, but during the two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale, she said that it will never happen unless Woods fixes her relationship with Kardashian.