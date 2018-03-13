Kylie Jenner Edits ‘My Main Girl’ Ferrari Caption on Instagram After Fierce Fan Backlash

Kylie Jenner came under fire after referring to her rare black Ferrari as her “main girl,” even though she has a month-old daughter.

The 20-year-old Jenner posted an Instagram photo of the car, which she got as a “push present” after Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1. The first caption for the photo was “Picking up my main girl.” She later edited the caption to read, “picking up my new bitch.”

Some fans wondered how she could refer to the car as her “main girl.”

“What about her baby?” one fan asked. According to the U.K. Mirror, others wondered where Stormi is going to sit in the high-priced sports car.

“Yeah, I’m sure it’s a great car for a newborn,” one wrote. Another added, “Where will Stormi go?”

“Uh were’s Stormi sitting in that thing?” another fan asked.

Rapper Travis Scott, Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy, gave Jenner the black Ferrari LaFerrari as a “push present” last month. Only 500 of the cars were made, and it retails for $1.4 million. She first showed off the car on her Instagram Story.

Jenner’s fans are not the only ones who think the Ferrari was an extravagant present. Even her family reportedly thought it was too much.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” a source told PEOPLE on Feb. 26 of Jenner’s older sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth.”

Jenner welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, but waited until Super Bowl Sunday to announce Stormi’s birth. She stayed quiet on social media during her pregnancy, but has resumed posting photos to promote her makeup brand and to show off Stormi.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”