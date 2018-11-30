Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi Gets Own Room at Her Dad’s Every Concert Venue

Kylie Jenner revealed that her daughter, Stormi Webster, gets some high-class perks while they tour with her father, rapper Travis Scott.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a new video on her YouTube channel, where she has been chronicling Scott’s Astroworld tour from her perspective. In the latest clip, the 21-year-old supermodel gave fans a backstage look at Scott’s Madison Square Garden show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During one scene with 9-month-old Stormi, Jenner told her daughter she gets a private room at every venue they visit.

“So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room girl,” Jenner said.

The room has two white couches, a flat screen television, toys for Stormi, a full spread of food and drinks, plus a personalized Astroworld sign for Stormi. Jenner’s camera also showed a fuzzy doormat with “Wish You Were Here” written on it.

“We don’t let her out because of how loud it is out there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime,” Jenner said with Stormi in her arms. “She’ll watch on the TV what’s going on.”

Another scene showed Jenner patting Stormi on the back after the baby stood on her own. “Don’t grow up!” Jenner playfully said.

Other scenes in the video show Jenner filming Scott’s performance from the stage and being led backstage.

Jenner and Scott have been keeping fans up to date on the Astroworld tour through social media. Jenner previously shared a video explaining how she gets prepared to go out on tour on Wednesday. Scott has also shared adorable videos of Stormi watching her father perform at Madison Square Garden.

Although Scott has referred to Jenner as his “wife” and Jenner nicknamed the rapper “hubby,” the two are reportedly not married yet.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

The source continued, “They are busy taking care of Stormi… And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”

Scott performed in Washington, D.C. Thursday and continues his tour through Dec. 22, finishing in Portland, Oregon.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, Scott said his daughter is “so animated” and cannot stop running around their house.

“Stormi is just so animated,” he added of his now 9-month-old. “She’s running around the house right now on this new walker. She’s turning it into a full-blown runner.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1. The young couple now share a $13.5 million home in Beverly Hills.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images