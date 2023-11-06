Kylie Jenner Called 'Trash' for Allegedly Ripping off Clothing Line

The self-made billionaire is under fire again, this time for her clothing line.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to controversy and criticism in her various career ventures, typically because it seems to keep happening. According to the Mirror, Jenner is once again at the center of controversy due to her new KHY clothing line and allegations she stole it from another fashion designer.

The Kardashians star and self-made billionaire is being hit with criticism from Betsy Johnson, a designer with Products Ltd who is saying Jenner took ideas from her own fashion efforts. Now Jenner is making money on the ideas and Johnson feels flummoxed.

i can’t believe i’m finally sharing @KhyBrand with you. khy seamlessly blends designer fashion with everyday style into highly edited drops, starting with Faux Leather + Base Layers. Drop 001 was designed in partnership with berlin-based @_namilia_ and offers twelve fashion… pic.twitter.com/p0wUewvA74 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 27, 2023

"We emailed Kylie and all her team @products.ltd concept and language and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO. INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE:...INTERESTING," Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Thanks for the co-sign. F-k your support." She also shared alleged documents showing her student loan repayments, adding to her rant as she went.

"While I stare [at] my student debt. Worked my ass off for this. Like so many other working-class kids who bust their ass for expertise they weren't born into to realize their ideas," she wrote. She also had sharp words for Jenner's partner for KHY, indie brand Namillia, calling the team-up a "trash move."

Johnson also posted a story about Jenner's brand launch, adding some choice fingers to the overlay. She also posted more reported evidence with a message in her DMs highlighting how the Products Ltd concept tease seems to be a major source behind the line.

Jenner has not publicly addressed the accusations and seems to be maintaining that her creative ideas are what thrust the KHY brand forward. "Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear. There's really no one telling me what to do," Jenner said in a Wall Street Journal interview.

The fashion line officially launched on Nov. 1, with "faux leather pants, coats, tops and base layers" coming in all sizes and both double and triple-digit figures. There's also some early access sign-up, according to a press release for the launch (h/t Mirror), but no idea who needs early access to clothes. Maybe if it was actually going to help somebody or an entire neighborhood somewhere.