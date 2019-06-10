Kylie Jenner Blasted for Throwing ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Birthday Party

This weekend, Kylie Jenner celebrated a friend’s birthday with a Handmaid’s Tale-themed party that many of her fans found in poor taste. After all, the Hulu series is a serious drama about an alternate world where women are oppressed.

It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a “Handmaid’s Tale” themed birthday party…SIS… pic.twitter.com/hNUTDDyTp4 — cayley (@cayley_plotkin) June 9, 2019

Jenner celebrated Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou‘s birthday by creating a full-scale replica of Gilead, the fictional setting of the series. She shared a tour of the elaborate party on her Instagram Story, including the moment her friends giddily put on their red robes, meant to be a sign of oppression in the show. As TooFab notes, Jenner even had the wait staff dressed as the servant-class Marthas from the series.

In another video Stassie shared, one of their friends is seen referring to herself as “Of Ariel,” as women enslaved by men who rape them for procreation do in the series.

Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, also attended the party.

Notably, most of the footage and photos from the party were shared on the models’ Instagram Story, meaning they all expired from public view within 24 hours of the party.

Fans on Twitter found The Handmaid’s Tale party in poor taste, considering the serious subject of the series.

“Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, ‘Praised be’ vodka and ‘Under his eye’ tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening,” one Twitter user wrote.

Wait so… Kylie threw a #HandmaidsTale party and got dressed as a handmaid… does anyone wanna tell her that handmaids are literally raped, stripped of their freedom and treated as cattle??? pic.twitter.com/BZBxOoC1AL — Maiya (@QveenMai) June 9, 2019

“Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale…..so…..who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction??” one fan wrote. “WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER.”

“the fact that kylie jenner actually threw a handmaid’s tale themed birthday party is so disturbing. i am actually dumbfounded,” another wrote.

Women’s bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid’s tale theme party was a good idea pic.twitter.com/W80sm0RMpn — Ilke Nackerdien (@ilke_zuleika) June 9, 2019

“kylie jenner throwing a handmaid’s themed bday party for fun is so insulting when there are people dressing up as handmaid’s to fight for control over their reproductive rights… this privilege and ignorance is gross,” another added.

“Kylie Jenner throwing a Handmaid’s Tale theme party is making me CRINGE. Glamorizing Gilead is really something else,” another wrote.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel and stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel and Yvonne Strahovski. It was the first Hulu series to win the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy. The first three episodes of Season 3 are now available to stream.

