Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Bump Photos From Halloween Before Having Stormi

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February of this year, which meant that last year, she was pregnant on Halloween. To reminisce on the day, Jenner used her Instagram Story to share a few videos of herself sporting both a Halloween costume and a baby bump.

In the clips, the 21-year-old wears her angel costume from last year, with Jenner donning a body-hugging white beaded dress, high blonde ponytail, icy makeup and a giant pair of white feathered wings.

“Throwback to last year cooking Stormi,” Jenner captioned the first video.

Angelic harp music played in the background of the clip, which was taken on Oct. 29, 2017 with Jenner flaunting her icy look as she prepared for her evening.

A second video was a mirror clip taken by the Kylie Cosmetics founder, allowing her to fully show off her ensemble, which also included a pair of white satin lace-up heels.

When Halloween rolled around last year, Jenner had not yet confirmed that she was pregnant and only shared photos of herself in costume from the chest up. The reality star was originally reported to be pregnant in September 2017, but did not confirm anything until announcing the Feb. 1 birth of her daughter.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

This year, the new mom was able to dress up with her baby girl, with the pair sporting two matching looks for the Halloween season and sharing plenty of photos on Instagram.

The duo’s first mother-daughter costume featured Jenner and Stormi both dressed as butterflies, with each wearing a pink outfit topped with pink and black wings.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a photo of herself and her daughter dressed as what she dubbed “Stormi weather,” with Jenner dressed as a cloud in a white textured dress and Stormi as a lightning bolt, with the nine-month-old wearing an all-gold outfit.

In addition to her costumes with Stormi, Jenner also dressed as Barbie, posing in a life-size box in a pink bodysuit. She also dressed as a Fanta girl with a group of friends and a Victoria’s Secret Angel with sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner