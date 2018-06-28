Kylie Jenner Already Planning ‘Epic’ Birthday Bash for Stormi

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi might be days away from celebrating her five-month birthday, but the new mom is already thinking about how she’s going to mark her daughter’s first birthday next year.

In a series of videos shared to Snapchat on Wednesday, Jenner explained that while it might be early, she’s already planning an elaborate party for her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” Jenner said. “That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 27, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT

The 20-year-old added that she had already had a theme in mind, but one recent family party means she’ll have to change her plan.

“I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said. “So I have to think of something else.”

Jenner was referencing the joint birthday party recently thrown for North West and Penelope Disick, whose bash featured unicorn-themed decorations, food and clothing.

The Kylie Cosmetic’s founder’s musings came as she made her way to sister Khloé Kardashian’s 34th birthday celebration, revealing that she’s been extremely busy as of late.

“I have been working way too much, I’m super exhausted,” Jenner admitted. “But I can’t miss Khloé’s birthday!”

At the party, Jenner was joined by other family members including sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, with Khloé sharing a snap of the group on her Instagram Story.

Jenner also documented the party on Snapchat, even sharing a clip of the birthday speech she gave her sister.

“Khloé,” she began. “I’ve known you since I was born. You’re my sister. And I truly give you all the credit for who I am, who I’ve become. Happy birthday, I love you.”

Jenner and Khloé have always been close and even welcomed their first children around the same time, with Jenner giving birth to Stormi in February and Khloé welcoming daughter True in April.

While both sisters attempted to keep the news of their pregnancies hidden for as long as possible, they eventually shared what the public pretty much already knew, with Khloé revealing her baby bump in an Instagram post and Jenner revealing in a YouTube video that she had already given birth to her daughter.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” Jenner told Kim of motherhood in a recent interview for the Evening Standard. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner