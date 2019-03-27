Kylie Jenner Allegedly Stopped Filming ‘KUWTK’ Following Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner allegedly stopped filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, following the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly exclusively that, “Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it’s been a struggle and difficult.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it,” the source added.

Jenner and Woods had been best friends for a very long time, but last month that friendship ended after allegations surfaced of Woods having an affair with Tristan Thompson, the now-former boyfriend of Jenner’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

Woods spoke out about the fallout from the allegations on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, saying, “If I was a weak person. I would have hurt myself. … Everyone’s safety is now — we can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school. She’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store.”

“I’m not here to play the victim. I’m here to take responsibility. And when I was asked about what happened that night, I didn’t tell the truth to the people I loved. Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared,” Woods then added.

Woods then went on to explain what transpired between her and Thompson, claiming that she had been partying with some friends at a club and they eventually wound up at Thompson’s house.

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ ” she stated. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

Woods then admitted that, while she did not have an illicit affair with Thompson, he did make a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Jenner and Woods have reportedly not reconciled their friendship.