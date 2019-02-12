Kylie Jenner Adopts New Dog for Stormi’s Birthday

Kylie Jenner turned daughter Stormi Webster‘s birthday into a celebration lasting more than a week, coming to a spectacular climax with the elaborate “Stormiworld” carnival on Saturday. But that was not all the first-time mother had up her sleeve. She also adopted a puppy.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared videos of the tiny, adorable puppy she named Wesley. She shared several videos of herself playing with the dog on Sunday, telling her fans in one, “‘Sorry, I just can’t get over him!” On Monday, she shared one showing Wesley in the pocket of her hoodie. “Goodnight Wesley,” she told him.

Jenner, 21, said she is not sure of Wesley’s breed, but the adoption home thinks he is a “Chihuahua Dachshund mix,” she said, reports The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known to be an avid animal lover and reportedly has seven dogs, a bunny and a chicken.

Two of her dogs are Italian Greyhounds named Norman and Bambi. They used to even have their own Instagram account, but it went defunct more than a year ago. Last spring, one fan asked if the dogs were O.K., and Jenner replied, “Of courseeee!”

Stormi celebrated her first birthday on Feb. 1. However, because her father, rapper Travis Scott, had to be in Atlanta for the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that weekend, it was not until this weekend that Jenner and Scott hosted an extravaganza for her.

Jenner reportedly rented part of the Universal Studios lot to put up the one-day “Stormiworld,” which included a giant inflatable entrance shaped like Stormi’s head. Guests walked in through Stormi’s mouth to find carnival games and rides, and even a merchandise shop.

Videos on Jenner’s Instagram Story showed Scott dancing with Stormi to the children’s song “Baby Shark.” DJ Khalid also appeared in a video to present Stormi with her first Chanel bag.

Jenner and Scott took a break from celebrating Stormi to celebrate Scott’s career at the Grammys Sunday night at the Staples Center. Unfortunately for Scott, he came home empty handed. Before the ceremony began, Scott reportedly told a “tense” crowd he “could have just stayed home watching SpongeBob with Stormi.”

Although there are frequent rumors about the couple being married thanks to their “wifey” and “husband” nicknames for each other, they have not tied the knot.

“Not that I know of,” Jenner’s sister Kylie Jenner told Ellen Degeneres recently. “Not that I’m aware of. But if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet. I don’t think that has happened.”

Jenner is also not expecting another baby, even though she wrote “baby no. 2?” on Instagram recently.

“I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby number two is going to happen,’” Kendall said. “I don’t know. She’s really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images