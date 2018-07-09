Kylie Jenner Addresses Her Appearance in Response to Fan Speculation

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a dose of surprising news on Sunday, revealing that she has removed her lip fillers.

Jenner shared a pair of photos with one of her best friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou. One of the photos prompted a fan to comment on her looks.

“She looks like the old Kylie here, [I don’t know] why,” the fan wrote.

“I got rid of all my filler,” she wrote adding two eyebrow-raised emojis and a simple smile emoji.

Jenner has been open about her decision to have a cosmetic procedure to plump up her lips. Over time, fans began to notice that the lips of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling began growing.

In 2015, she finally admitted to getting lip fillers during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian also let it slip in an Access Hollywood interview that Jenner began feeling insecure about her lips when compared to her sisters when she was 10 years old.

“It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” Jenner explained at the time.

In a September 2017 episode of Life of Kylie, Jenner said she started lip fillers at 15, after a boy was disappointed by her kiss.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips… I [had] really small lips,” Jenner said. “It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’”

In January, fans noticed that Jenner’s lips looked smaller in the famous Calvin Klein photo shoot with her big sisters. This was supposedly a clue that Jenner was pregnant, which turned out to be the case. After all, women are advised against getting cosmetic surgery during a pregnancy.

“I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant,” Dr. Simon Ourian, a cosmetic surgeon who worked on Jenner, told Page Six in September. “No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven’t been tested on pregnant women.”

Ourian said he would never knowingly give a pregnant woman lip fillers. However, he noted that Jenner could still keep her famous pucker if she got fillers just before becoming pregnant.

“If a woman receives lip fillers before becoming pregnant, the results can last several months into her pregnancy, especially if she received one of the newer longer-lasting fillers,” the doctor explained.

Jenner’s fans loved seeing her go back to her old look, with many praising her.

“You look beautiful without filler. I love that,” one fan wrote.

“Honestly you look 100 times better without the filler… more natural,” added another.

“Your [natural] lips are beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Jenner gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1 and never officially confirmed she was pregnant until after Stormi was born. Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner