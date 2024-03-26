Kyle Richards Leaves Flirty Comment on Morgan Wade's Latest Instagram

Kyle Richards isn't helping calm down any speculation that she's in a romantic relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star separated from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage ahead of the Season 13 premiere. Throughout the season, she and Wade spent time together while she dodged questions about her marriage and Wade. her co-stars, and fans, believe her and Morgan are more than friends, which she denies. Richards recently commented on Wades' Instagram post from March 25. The black-and-white clip showed Wade, 29, in a sleeveless flannel, bootcut jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat.

"Save a horse, ride a cowgirl," Richards wrote in the comments section, with Wade replying with the cry-laughing emoji and skull emoji. In another comment, Wade added, "She stole my caption." The two first met in February 2022.

As far as what Umansky thinks about his wife and Morgan, his reactions have been split. "There are a lot of rumors that are going around that Kyle is sleeping around with Morgan," Umansky said in episode eight of Season 13. "I gotta tell you, I don't believe she's got anything going on with Morgan. Maybe I'm the only dumbass that doesn't, but I actually don't believe she has anything going on with Morgan."

In episode 10, he admitted he never "straight up" asked Richards if she was romantically involved with Wade. "They definitely have some sort of a connection together, there's no question about that. They spend a lot of time together," Umanksy said. "Maybe one of the reasons I don't want to ask is because I don't want to put the extra pressure on her. If it's working for her and it's giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation … I'm good with that."