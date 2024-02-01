Morgan Wade Sparks Confusion by Deleting All Instagram Photos With Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards fans are questioning what's going on between her and her friend and rumored lover, country singer Morgan Wade. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has centered on Richards and her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky's marital trouble, and speculation surrounding her cozy relationship with Wade. Richards appeared in Wade's music video for her single "Fall In Love With Me," and has evaded questions about her sexuality and the status of their alleged romance. Whatever their status was, it appears it's over if Instagram is a clue. Wade has cleared her Instagram account of all traces of Richards.

Fans noticed several noticed she deleted every selfie and vacation-filled photo with the Brave staple from their time together in recent months. The only post featuring Richards is from a post announcing Wade's Spring 2024 "Crossing State Lines" tour, and another promoting her upcoming summertime guest appearance at Alanis Morissette's "Triple Moon" tour. It could be her revamp to focus solely on her music, but reality TV fans believe otherwise.

Page Six reports some fan reactions. "I think Morgan told Kyle byeeeeee," one wrote on X as another chimed in, "Uh oh … Kyle's been dumped!" "Who's got the tea?!" a third commented.

Richards has also deleted her posts featuring Wade. The only remaining photos of them together were posted in August 2023 from Richards attending Wade's Aspen, Colorado, concert in July 2023. At this time of this report, the two currently still follow one another on Instagram.

Richards has remained mum on what exactly is going on with her and Wade, despite Wade getting Richards' initials tattooed on her. They initially met in Feb. 2022. She's claimed Wade is her best friend, despite her being 52 and Wade being 29. When asked by her co-stars, she insisted she wasn't ready to discuss things yet.