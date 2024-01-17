'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards Left in Tears Over Friend's Suicide

Kyle Richards has had a rough few years. In addition to dealing with a feud with her sister, Kathy Hilton, during Hilton's time on the show, she was also privately going through marital strife with her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky. As it turns out, Richards realized she needed to make personal changes, including separating and potentially divorcing her husband, after the unexpected death of her longtime BFF. The child actress reflected on the death of her forever best friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in May 2022, in an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At the time of her death, Richards was aware that Shea struggled with her mental health, but still, her suicide was surprising. In the Dec. 27 episode, Richards tearfully recalls the devastating loss. "May 1st, my very, very, very best friend in my whole life — I can't even say the words — but she took her life on May 1st," Richards told her life coach. "I don't know what happened because she was so together," she continued. "I mean even in my will, she was in charge of my children, my money, everything." In a subsequent confessional, she told producers that she and Shea were so close that it was as if they were "separated at birth." The actress even called Shea — whom she met when they were 7 years old — her "other half."

"She's definitely the most important person in my life outside of my family, who knows more about me than anybody else –– including my husband –– you know, your best friend all those years knows everything," she explained, as photos of the two together throughout the years flashed on the screen. But she says it's more hurtful because she's unsure what led her friend to take her own life.

"To lose someone like that who is like your constant in your life, I never had a falling out with her," Richards said while wiping away tears. "She'd be the person I'd talk to about my sisters. I just never imagined that something like this could happen. Never."

At the time of Shea's death, Richards was dealing with being estranged from her older sister, Kathy, as well as her marriage to Mauricio Umansky falling apart. "What always kept me feeling safe and grounded was my marriage, so not feeling like I had that either, all at the same time is a lot," she noted.

The current season of RHOBH has chronicled her crumbling marriage. The two have yet to file for divorce, while Richards focuses on living a completely sober life and working out, which she says makes her feel safe and grounded. There's also been rumors that she's dating country singer, Morgan Wade, which she denies.