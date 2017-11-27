Fans Have Had It With This ‘KUWTK’ Cast Member

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban has been around since the beginning, but fans aren’t loving how much he’s on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season.

Cheban, who is changing his name to Foodgod, has appeared from time to time on the E! reality show and its spin-offs since the beginning, but this season he’s been featured prominently in almost every episode, helping Kim give sister Khloé Kardashian’s wardrobe an overhaul, taking Kim on a NYC food tour before her diet, or doling out advice to his best friend.

In the show’s holiday special Sunday, Cheban and momager Kris Jenner put on disguises to go Christmas shopping together, posing as an over-the-top couple and spraying each other with silly string.

Later, he judged a bake-off between Kris and Khloé after acting hurt that they had chosen Khloé’s grandmother over him.

Fans fed up with how much screen time Cheban is getting took to Twitter to complain.

I didn’t sign up for this much Jonathan Chenab when committing to this season of #KUWTK — catkins (@clatkins) November 27, 2017

Why is there so much Jonathan in this episode…wtf! #KUWTK — Say Bible (@SayBiblePodcast) November 27, 2017

So did Jonathan get a pay raise this season or what 👀👀👀 #KUWTK — Jamie Beth (@jamiebeth_words) November 27, 2017

Jonathan is fucking gross. Can he not? #kuwtk — Miss Zombie (@ThatZombieBxtch) November 27, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!