'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Cries Watching Daughter North on Stage, Leading to Some Hilarious and Supportive Reactions

Keeping up With the Kardashians is in the midst of its final season, and it could not go out without giving fans another meme-able moment. In Thursday's episode, Kim Kardashian was shown being a proud mom, and it turned into a so-pure-it's-funny moment. Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, was hosting an event for his Yeezy fashion line, and he brought their oldest daughter, North, on stage to assist him.

While onstage, North got the microphone and belted out a song, singing, "What are those? These are clothes." It was an odd soundtrack to the high-fashion event, but Kardashian loved it. She began to cry while seeing North perform and talked about how proud she was over her daughter's confidence. These tears were a sweet display by the Skims entrepreneur, and social media couldn't get over it. Some Twitter users found it a bit cringy to see the reality star cry over the yell-filled song, but many saw it as a super relatable moment any parent can relate to. Scroll through to see the scene in question and some of the best reactions to the moment.