'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Cries Watching Daughter North on Stage, Leading to Some Hilarious and Supportive Reactions
Keeping up With the Kardashians is in the midst of its final season, and it could not go out without giving fans another meme-able moment. In Thursday's episode, Kim Kardashian was shown being a proud mom, and it turned into a so-pure-it's-funny moment. Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, was hosting an event for his Yeezy fashion line, and he brought their oldest daughter, North, on stage to assist him.
While onstage, North got the microphone and belted out a song, singing, "What are those? These are clothes." It was an odd soundtrack to the high-fashion event, but Kardashian loved it. She began to cry while seeing North perform and talked about how proud she was over her daughter's confidence. These tears were a sweet display by the Skims entrepreneur, and social media couldn't get over it. Some Twitter users found it a bit cringy to see the reality star cry over the yell-filled song, but many saw it as a super relatable moment any parent can relate to. Scroll through to see the scene in question and some of the best reactions to the moment.
YALL IM LITERALLY GASPING FOR AIR RN OH MY FUCKIGN GOD😭😭😭😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/GUlUYAkWRZ— thed 🧡🕷️ 🕯️/ FOLLOW LIMIT 😭 (@seddybitch) September 25, 2020
Me as a parent😭 that baby yelled that wth her soul like yes they are clothes bb😭 imma get on my kids damn nerves 🤣 but they getting this support🤣 pic.twitter.com/aQRhmMzW4Z— 🦋 (@yt_lala_18) September 26, 2020
It is confidence lmao most adults would be scared to get on Stage in front of that many people let alone a child— ilomilo 🕸 (@PsyRoland) September 25, 2020
Anyone who knows me knows I LOVE KIDS but this is funny as hell. Literally crying at her kid SCREAMING 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qJAIFp6O8v— Akilah (@AkilahsEssenti1) September 25, 2020
the same person pic.twitter.com/Iv265BG7i1— hannaH (@Flashing_hannah) September 25, 2020
EXACTLY lmao I would be BALLIN 😭😭😭— Ballingail (@Ballingail) September 25, 2020
North: WHAT ARE THOSE? THESE ARE CLOTHES.
Kim: pic.twitter.com/mmUDXyUZjZ— Gared 19 (@Soupian_) September 25, 2020
I can’t stand these rich ass emotional ass people assss pic.twitter.com/S2esigRnKW— nig 🇯🇲 ♌️ (@sbnig_) September 25, 2020
Now don’t act like your mother wasn’t at your Christmas Concert acting a fool...”That’s My Babyyyyyy!!!!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/wDVQxpDGNZ— Organic Henny 🥃 (@saintfuquan) September 25, 2020
There’s this weird genre of adults that hate children for absolutely no reason and make fun of them too! I think it stems from not being loved as a kid bro 😭. Let north have fun. Let her mom be emotional.— 180FOREVER (@chipdudeag) September 25, 2020