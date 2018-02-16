Kim Kardashian Reveals Intimate Details of Her Surrogacy on ‘KUWTK’

After more than a year debating the issue back and forth, Kim Kardashian revealed she and husband Kanye West were going to try for another child via a surrogate as shared with her family on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 37-year-old confirmed earlier this year that she was expecting a baby girl via surrogate, but this is the first time fans got an up-close look at the process.

“Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me to carry my own baby,” Kim confesses to the camera.

During her pregnancies with North, 4, and Saint, 2, Kim suffered from preeclampsia, during which her placenta didn’t attach correctly. The two have long considered surrogacy, but Kim explains to her sisters that the process to get paired with a surrogate is incredible involved.

“You have to make sure their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psych testing,” the KKW Beauty CEO explains.

She reveals that she had already been dealing with the surrogacy agency for a year before she was paired with the woman who could potentially carry her next child.

“I think everything did happen for a reason, because the surrogate I really love got approved … She’s the perfect fit for us.”

Later, Kim reveals “top secret” news that her surrogate passed all her tests, which means she and Kanye only have a short time period in which to decide whether or not they want to go through with having another kid.

“I definitely had a hard time making this decision,” she confesses.

The couple does eventually decide to go through with implanting an embryo in their surrogate, but the waiting process to see if it takes is painful, the reality star revealed, especially since she had a failed embryo implant herself prior to this.

“It’s like the craziest waiting game, it’s so frustrating,” she tells sister Khloé Kardashian over the phone. “It’s really nerve racking, because it’s only a 60 percent chance that it will take.”

When Kim does find out that the pregnancy took, she calls Khloé first, the mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian to spill the good news.

“We’re having a baby!” she tells Khloé.

“What kind?” her sister responds.

“A girl!” Kim answers.

Even though she’s expecting through a surrogate, Kim says she’s just as excited about telling her family as if she was the one physically pregnant.

“It’s kind of weird when it’s not you, so I just don’t know whether to start eating doughnuts and celebrating like old times or just go to the gym,” she tells Kourtney.

Later, she admits that she does feel slightly “disconnected” from the happy news.

“It is a weird dynamic, like I go to all the doctor’s appointments, and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a balance of how much you wanna be in their lives.”

She continues: “I don’t want to be that person who’s trying to control that every move.”

Photo credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff