Kim Kardashian Announces Gender of Baby She’s Expecting via ‘Selfless’ Surrogate

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian told her family that she and husband Kanye West decided to go through with their surrogate pregnancy — and that their surrogate was pregnant with a baby girl.

In a FaceTime call to sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim reveals they’re having a girl.

“We’re having a baby!” she tells Khloé.

“What kind?” her sister responds.

“A girl!” Kim answers.

Even though she’s expecting through a surrogate, Kim says she’s just as excited about telling her family as if she was the one physically pregnant.

During her pregnancies with North, 4, and Saint, 2, Kim suffered from preeclampsia, during which her placenta didn’t attach correctly. She and West have long considered surrogacy, but Kim explains to her sisters that the process to get paired with a surrogate is incredibly involved.

“You have to make sure their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psych testing,” the KKW Beauty CEO explains.

She reveals that she had already been dealing with the surrogacy agency for a year before she was paired with the woman who could potentially carry her next child.

“I think everything did happen for a reason, because the surrogate I really love got approved … She’s the perfect fit for us.”

She later also told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that the pregnancy did not feel real, saying, “The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I’m like really thankful. Like I’m seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this.”

However, she admitted that she’s frustrated not to be able to have her own baby.

“It is frustrating like to not be able to do it on your own,” she told Kourtney. “It is a weird dynamic. Like, I go to all the doctor’s appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives.”

“Of course I want to know every last detail that’s going on with my baby and that’s super frustrating, but I really trust my surrogate and I don’t want to be that person that’s trying to control her every move,” she continued. “It’s going to be a long hard process but I’m going to take it one day at a time and hopefully it just gets easier.”