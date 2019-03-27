‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Dramatic Preview

Khloe Kardashian will wear her heart on her sleeve during season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where her heartbreak will be broadcast loud and clear.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!, the 34-year-old cries over boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who recently allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime friend Jordyn Woods.

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” she said through tears in the dramatic trailer. “I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life.”

Later, she added, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.”

In the midst of the rest of the drama teased by the trailer — which includes Kim Kardashian considering relocating her family, Jenner speaking about “no light at the end of the tunnel” and Kourtney Kardashian admitting Scott Disick is the only person she’s ever loved — Khloé yells “Liar!” at someone over the phone, and screams, “My family was ruined!”

The clip also shows that Kim and husband Kanye West are contemplating relocating their family. “Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point,” the mom of three admits. She can also be heard telling her family that she and Kanye are expecting baby number four, who is due soon.

Woods also makes an appearance in a clip alongside Jenner at a family event, where momager Kris Jenner toasts, “Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie!”

Later, Kylie can be heard saying, “I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now.”

While Kourtney has had a bit less of a dramatic couple months since season 15 ended, in the trailer, she is asked, “How many people have you been in love with?” to which she answered, “One.”

Disick, who is dating Sofia Richie, said, “I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again.”

While a lot of Khloé’s screentime was filled with drama concerning Thompson, the promo ends with her gushing over their daughter True.

“True’s the best thing that’s happened to me, ever,” Khloé said. “Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something. Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f—ing sucks.”

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!