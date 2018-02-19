Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Is Living Life More ‘Low-Key’ on ‘KUWTK’

Kendall Jenner is considering taking a step back from her fame while suffering crippling anxiety and panic attacks.

The 22-year-old broke down while preparing for Fashion Week during Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians interrupting mom Kris Jenner‘s meeting with an emergency phone call.

“Is it urgent?” Kris, 62, asked as she picks up the phone.

“It’s an emergency,” Kendall answered.

Calling Kendall back, Kris started in asking questions: “Have you eaten something? Do you want me to come take you to the hospital?” before asking, “Where are you?”

Kendall revealed she is “two seconds from Dad’s house,” referencing Kris’ ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I’ll be there in 15 minutes,” Kris said before Kendall hung up the phone to take a call from Caitlyn.

After Kris hung up, she said Kendall “doesn’t feel well,” but “she’s not quite sure what it is.”

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” Kris said in a confessional. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot, and Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.

After the crisis is done, Kris asked Kendall what’s been going on with her anxiety as of late.

“There’s a lot that’s happened this past year that’s affected me,” she said, adding that it started with sister Kim Kardashian‘s armed robbery in Paris, then escalated with her own robbery and experience with a stalker.

“That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore,” she revealed. “That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram, because even that gives me anxiety.”

“What’s the solution for the next time?” Kris asked. “Because I worry about you, and I know you wanna do a great job. So I wanna be able to help you get to a place where you can get out there.”

Kendall admitted she doesn’t think she’s taken the time to “process what’s happening,” and revealed she has made an appointment with a sound therapist to try and curb her anxiety.

Later, while taking to Kardashian, Kendall said she decided not to attend Paris Fashion Week to try and control her emotions.

“I just wanna like be more low-key,” she told Kardashian, who agreed that was a solid course of action.

Keeping up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/@KUWTK