Kendall Jenner Calls Mom Kris After an ‘Emergency’ on ‘KUWTK’

Kris Jenner is only a phone call away when daughter Kendall Jenner suffers an “emergency” anxiety attack during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek of the new episode, Kris receives a call from Kendall while in a meeting with daughter Kim Kardashian.

“Is it urgent?” Kris, 62, asks as she picks up the phone.

“It’s an emergency,” Kendall, 22, answers.

As Kris leaves the room, Kardashian says, “That’s why she has psoriasis. Every kid has an emergency, every day.”

Calling Kendall back, Kris starts in with typical mom questions: “Have you eaten something? Do you want me to come take you to the hospital?” before asking, “Where are you?”

Kendall reveals she is “two seconds from Dad’s house,” referencing Kris’ ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I’ll be there in 15 minutes,” Kris says before Kendall hangs up the phone to take a call from Caitlyn.

After Kris hangs up, she says Kendall “doesn’t feel well,” but “she’s not quite sure what it is.”

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” Kris says in a confessional. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot, and Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.

In a flashback of Kris on the phone with her daughter, a crying Kendall says, “I want to get off the plane.”

“It’s so weird because I get like super light-headed when I’m on planes, too, and I feel like I’m going to faint,” Kendall says in the older footage. “Everyone says I’m fine, but I don’t feel fine.”

Kendall has been open about her anxiety recently, revealing she suffers from panic attacks in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January.

In the interview, Kendall told friend and fellow model Cara Delevingne that she has “such debilitating anxiety” due to the state of the world.

“I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

The reality star said she tries to avoid the comment section of her social media posts at this point, but “some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!