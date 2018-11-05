‘KUWTK’: How the Kardashians Reacted to Finding out About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Sunday night’s explosive new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians chronicling the exact moment the Kardashian and Jenner family discovers Tristan Thompson’s cheating aired and as suspected, the news left everyone in awe.

While the E! reality series follows different members of the family in every episode, Sunday night’s took on a whole new beast with the Kar-Jenner clan coming together for Khloe, who at the time was days from giving birth to her first child with Thompson.

In the episode, everyone is doing their own thing: Kim Kardashian hopes to head to a high school reunion with friends, while Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick bond and head out skydiving. However, things take a turn when Kendall receives a text message from Kim about the news.

“Stop,” Scott says over Kendall’s shoulder while reading the text message. “Bro, stop. That’s pretty serious. Is it for sure, for sure?”

“I don’t know,” Kendall responds, biting her lip.

“You know, the only person to ask right now is Kim…” he responds.

“She’s the one who texted,” Kendall says, pointing to her phone.

“What’s her take on it?” Scott asks.

While on the set of a confessional interview for the reality series, Kim tells a producer of what is going on, whispering, “Yikes.”

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” Kim says.

“Oh no…” a producer off-camera replies.

“I know, Khloe’s gonna die…” Kim says looking down at her phone.

Meanwhile, scenes cut between Scott listening intently to Kendall as she reads back a report of the scandal, and big sister Kourtney in her house reading and watching videos.

“I mean, I can’t even imagine being in Khloe’s shoes, just how like, reckless it all seems… it’s really shocking and obviously, heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted,” Kourtney said.

While with Scott, Kendall says she is “shocked” and at a loss for words.

“F—ing idiot,” Kendall says under her breath. “It’s probably a sick joke.” She adds that Khloe definitely knows as she is “not responding to the texts.”

Youngest sister Kylie, away for a photo shoot, reveals she was the one who broke the news to her big sister only because she knew how hurtful it would have been to hear it from another source.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloe, ’cause she was days away from giving birth,” Kylie says somberly in a confessional. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloe. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet.”

With footage cutting back to Kendall and Scott, Kendall grows emotional. “I’m going to cry over this,” she responds.

“They’re both in the same house right now?” Scott asks her.

“No, she kicked him out,” Kendall says sharply. “He’s like — he left the house, we’re trying to get her to come home.”

“What by the way, what the f— is he even doing out on the streets like that now anyway?” Scott asks. “Like, I mean, she is about to pop off, like, got to chill at home for a minute.”

After a brief moment of silence, Scott chirps, “I’ve really turned into such a gentleman.”

Meanwhile, Kim calls Khloe to ask what she can do for her in an emotional phone call between the two.

More of the scandal and drama continues next week. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!