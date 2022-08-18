Kristin Chenoweth Stuns Steve Harvey With NSFW 'Family Feud' Answer

Kristin Chenoweth had Steve Harvey speechless after her Celebrity Family Feud answer went totally into the NSFW territory. The Broadway star, best known for her role as Glinda in Wicked, stunned Harvey when he asked her and her opponent, actress Kathy Najimy, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

In the moment during Sunday's episode that instantly went viral, Chenoweth answers a word that was bleeped in the broadcast itself, but which the game show's YouTube page teased "rhymes with HEINOUS!" Harvey was stunned into silence in the moment following her answer, as the Pushing Daisies alum added, "I'm sorry. I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

Unfortunately for Chenoweth's team, her saucy answer was not on the board, which allowed Najimy to steal the question with her more family-friendly answer of "cheek." As Chenoweth returned to her team, Harvey teased, "You stay right over there young lady. Nicest woman I've ever met." He added to the audience, "Welcome to Sunday night TV folks."

Chenoweth might not have been able to score initially for her team, but when Najimy's team only guessed four of the six answers, the question went back to the Glee alum's side. Chenoweth couldn't help but giggle as Harvey made his way back over to her to ask the same question once again, joking, "Can we ask anybody else?" Chenoweth's second answer was much more PG, but her guess of "hands" didn't make the board either, leaving the Hocus Pocus star's team with the win for the round.

Chenoweth's favorite man to kiss overall has got to be fiancé Josh Bryant, who popped the question in October. "Guess you're stuck with me now, @JoshBguitar," Chenoweth wrote alongside photos from their engagement on Instagram at the time. "I love you and I'm never letting you go. A million times yes!!!" Bryant popped the question with a stunning Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring, and the bride-to-be told PEOPLE at the time, "I've been the runaway bride. Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar." Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.