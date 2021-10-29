Kristin Chenoweth Engaged to Musician Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth is engaged! The Broadway star’s boyfriend, Josh Bryant, popped the question Wednesday evening in a romantic proposal on the rooftop of New York City’s Rainbow Room, PEOPLE reported Friday, shortly before the Schmigadoon! actress confirmed the big news on social media.

“Guess you’re stuck with me now, @JoshBguitar,” Chenoweth wrote alongside photos from their engagement. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!” Chenoweth sports a stunning Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring in the photos and told PEOPLE of her engagement, “I’ve been the runaway bride. Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.” Bryant added, “My best friend and soulmate said ‘YES’ to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!”

https://twitter.com/KChenoweth/status/1454151561177874433?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chenoweth and Bryant have been linked since August 2018 after first meeting at the wedding of Chenoweth’s niece in 2016. Bryant’s band Backroad Anthem was performing at the first event, but the musician and Wicked star met at a second event — the wedding of Chenoweth’s nephew in 2018. The two began dating in August of that year, and Bryant even made an appearance during Chenoweth’s segment on Rosie O’Donnell’s 2020 special to support The Actors Fund.

Bryant made quite the impression on viewers, and Chenoweth was asked by Andy Cohen on a May 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, “What was your reaction when everyone freaked out over your hot boyfriend on the Rosie livestream? And how has quarantine been for your sex life?”

Chenoweth laughed, “Let me start with the latter part. You know, a lady doesn’t speak on those such things, but it’s been great. But it’s been great — don’t be confused!” Circling back to the first part of the question, Chenoweth joked, “It’s wonderful to have ladies — and men — writing in wanting my boyfriend, but you can’t have him! So, all you b—es, move back,” she said.