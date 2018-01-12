Kristin Cavallari Oozes Sex Appeal in Beach Photoshoot

It might not be Laguna Beach, but Kristin Cavallari looks right at home in a sexy new Malibu photoshoot.

The Hills alum was spotted channeling Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 Santa Monica shoot earlier this week, showing off her tanned skin in an oversized cream sweater with a cinched waist. The beach was apparently freezing that day, but the fashion designer looked comfortable and cozy in the photos.

Malibu A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 11, 2018 at 9:43am PST

On Thursday, she finally posted the results of the sensual shoot on her Instagram, proving that she’s still serving looks even after her MTV days are over.

The future of Cavallari’s husband, Jay Cutler, is in limbo right now after his NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, didn’t make the playoffs. Cutler had come out of retirement for this season, signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the team in May, according to ESPN. It’s unclear if he’ll play again next season.

The former reality TV star has been open about her relationship with Cutler and how they rely on regular communication to make things work.

“Our relationship isn’t perfect,” she told Us Weekly in June. “But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do.”

“It’s so much easier said than done,” she added. “I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship — you can’t just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person.”

She went on to say that she thinks when you don’t put those values and appreciation on the other person in your relationship, that’s when a couple can get into trouble.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kristincavallari