Kristin Cavallari Admits She Secretly Dated a ‘Hills’ Cameraman

In the new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari revealed some surprising behind-the-scenes details from her days on The Hills. At the same time the show claimed she had a relationship with co-star Brody Jenner, she was in a relationship with a cameraman named Miguel Medina. Cavallari said the two dated for months and no one on-set knew.

“I talk to Brody here and there. I mean, not a lot, but yeah we’ve kept in touch for sure,” Cavallari told former Hills co-stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Partridge in a preview from Thursday night’s new Very Cavallari episode. “We dated when I was 18 and then when I came on The Hills, we didn’t actually date.”

Cavallari said she dated a cameraman named Miguel “for a few months and nobody knew.”

“And I was dating Brody on the show and like, meanwhile, Miguel was, like, filming it,” she explained.

Montag said she had no idea about the relationship, calling it “so awkward.”

Cavallari and Miguel’s relationship was not completely unknown. In 2010, “a week before we wrapped the show,” paparazzi saw them together at an airport in Canada, she said. Still, today, Cavallari said she had no regrets with the relationship.

“I dated a cameraman, yeah. Sure did,” she said in her confessional. “Nobody knew because I’m a professional and we kept it under wraps. But, it was fun.”

After the airport photos were published, Cavallari had to confirm the relationship on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show.

“That’s not part of the show,” Cavallari said, Us Weekly reported at the time. “Yeah, I’m dating [Miguel] and that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

She admitted the relationship happened naturally, adding, “Well, you’re together at the time, and it just sorta happens.”

Cavallari is now happily married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. The two tied the knot in 2013 and are now parents to Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. She is also busy as the founder of Uncommon James, headquartered in Nashville.

“I feel like I’ve kind of figured out what balance is for me and I feel like I have two buckets, my family bucket and my work bucket,” Cavallari told PopCulture.com. “Work never spills in over to family, and work can get a little crazy, just trying to balance all of that, but family is the most important thing to me and always will be.”

The 32-year-old said she sticks to a routine to help make sure she can be with her family despite her packed schedule.

“I think just sticking to a routine of every night — I’m home no later than five, but typically between three-thirty and four, dinner as a family every night, weekends are for my kids, and that typically doesn’t change,” she explained. “So that’s helped us a lot.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images