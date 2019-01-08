Kris Jenner Twins With Kim Kardashian With New Hairstyle

While multiple members of the Kardashian family switch up their hairstyles on regular occasions, there are a few women in the group whose look typically remains the same, family matriarch Kris Jenner among them.

The momager has long been known for her short black locks, but the 63-year-old surprised fans this week when she debuted a new ‘do, albeit a temporary one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who often works with the Kardashian/Jenner family, used Instagram to share a photo of Jenner rocking a topknot, bangs and a white turtleneck, with the look causing her to bear an uncanny resemblance to daughter Kim Kardashian.

The momager also posted the photo on her own account, writing, “Today’s Sunday glam!” She also credited Fitzsimons for her hair and Etienne Ortega for her makeup, adding the hashtag #ittakesavillage.

Fans immediately picked up on Jenner’s KKW vibe in the snap, with many expressing their feelings in the comments.

“For a second there, I actually thought it was Kim,” one person wrote. “You look gorgeous momma Kris.”

“You go girl. I had to do a double take. I thought the pic was Kim at first,” wrote another.

A third fan commented, “First of all I would say Fab ! Second I would say ‘Doesn’t Kim look like her Mom!’”

Instagram account @diet_prada even took the photo of Jenner and put it side-by-side with a snap of Kim Kardashian circa 2008, when the KKW Beauty founder often wore her hair in a topknot with long bangs swept to each side.

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom!” the account’s caption read. “Lol. @kimkardashian October 2018 vs @krisjenner January 2019.”

Jenner’s new style seems pretty legit upon first look, but a closer inspection shows that her new bangs are simply an illusion created by her hair pinned on top of her head.

Fitzsimons told Allure that the new look was Jenner’s idea and that “She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.”

“Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig,” the stylist said. “I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist. I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk