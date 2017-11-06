Kris Jenner Teases Khloé Kardashian for Being ‘Conservative’ in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloé Kardashian certainly isn’t shy about her body, but mom Kris Jenner thinks she’s too “conservative” in the latest clip from next week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The clip begins with Jenner showing her daughter a number of swimsuits she recently got, offering to give her a teal, low-cut one piece sister Kourtney Kardashian recently bought for her.

“I can’t wear it, because do you see the back?” Khloé says. “It’s a thong. Who do you think I am?”

“You don’t wear a thong?” Jenner asks, surprised.

“I mean not in public,” Khloé responds.

“Oh,” Jenner says, shocked. “Wow. You are conservative.”

Rolling her eyes at her mom, Khloé changes the subject to the family’s recent trip to Cleveland, where they visited her boyfriend and reported baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“He had the best time,” Khloé says. “He was so happy you guys were there. He was so thankful.”

Khloé teases her mom, saying all the guys at the game were commenting on her body when she was out of earshot.

“All the boys were talking about you after and your butt,” she says.

When Jenner seems confused, Khloé clarifies that to have her body look so good after having “like 4,000 kids” is “fantastic.”

Jenner, then 61, seems flattered by the attention and says she’s been doing a ton of squats recently.

“So wait they said I had a nice butt?” she asks. “That’s so wild.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!