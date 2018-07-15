Everything the Kardashian Kids Said About Kris Jenner’s Affair That Broke Her Marriage

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is not one to shy away from opening up about her life as well as her mistakes.

The momager recently sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified that touched on her first marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr., and the affair that led to the end of her marriage.

Far from the first time she’s discussed the subject, many of her kids have also opened up about their feelings regarding the affair with soccer player-turned-animator Todd Waterman.

Jenner and Kardashian were married from 1978-1991 and welcomed four children together: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 31.

Scroll through to see all the things the Kardashians have said about the end of her marriage.

Kris Jenner

In a sneak peek at the interview, set to air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel, Jenner opens up about how infidelity tore the couple apart.

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she recalls to host Harvey Levin. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

When asked about her “affair with a soccer player,” Jenner admitted that it happened.

“I did, I did,” she said. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

Khloé Kardashian

“I saw how it destroyed my dad,” Khloé Kardashian said in 2016 on an episode of talk show Kocktails With Khloé. “I saw what it did to my dad, so I don’t want to do that. I also saw the regret from my mom.”

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sister had a hard time dealing with her mom’s revelation, which Jenner discussed in her memoir Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian.

“I don’t understand how you can do that to your family,” the mother of three said in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She continued to her mom, “You’re so inappropriate and embarrassing. You have no shame in your game.”

As Jenner grew visibly upset, Kourtney decided, “I don’t want to keep talking about this. I just don’t relate to this and I don’t understand it.”

Kim Kardashian West

Kris ran into Waterman at the Toluca Lake Tennis Club back in 2012 and they exchanged email addresses, as Jenner felt the former lovers had unfinished business. But Kim wanted her mom to stay away from him.

“Do you want to still be married?” Kim asked Jenner in an episode of their show. “Then stay far away from him. He already ruined your first marriage. Seriously.”

Kardashian continued in an on-screen interview, “It’s a little scary having my mom run into this guy that changed her life so much. If he was able to break up a marriage with four kids, you just hope that there’s no feelings left there.” (At the time, she was still married to Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce.)

“I just hope that mom learned her lesson the first time,” she added to her brother Rob.

Rob Kardashian

Rob also wondered why Jenner would want to hash things out with Waterman.

“If she messes up at this age, she’s done,” he said. “Because why would you want to start over?”

Khloé Remembers

In the same episode, Khloé recalled spending time with Waterman as a child.

“I’ve spent the most time with this guy,” she said. “I remember, like, activities I did with him. You had pool parties at the house downstairs with him. I remember them.”

She continued, “This whole Todd situation is uncomfortable for me in general. I was around 4 and I, of course, at 4, do not know that Todd is not supposed to be around. My mom was young. We all make mistakes, but why are you still talking about it? I feel like this chapter in your life should be way closed.”

“Why do you want to play with fire?” the Good American jeans founder questioned her mother. “Why do you want to see him again?”

Kourtney Puts her Foot Down

After discussing the subject with her sisters in the following episode, Kourtney decided: “I definitely don’t think my mom should be in any sort of contact with Todd, especially after the past. I think that there’s no good that would ever come from talking to somebody like that.”

