Caitlyn Jenner Says Ex Kris Jenner No Longer Speaks to Her

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner don't talk much these days. The former I Am Cait star, who divorced the matriarch after nearly 24 years, recently admitted they aren't as close as they used to be. During the press tour for the new House of Kardashian documentary on the Kardashian family in London, Caitlyn was asked about her relationship with Kris Jenner. She admitted they never talk anymore and called the situation "sad."

"Kris, I really never talk to anymore," Caitlyn, 73, revealed on ITV's This Morning on Oct. 4. "It's sad. If there's any communications, Sophia Hutchins, she's my manager, she runs the show. So, she talks to them." Kris and Caitlyn, who married in April 1991 and gave birth to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob with her ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.), became a blended family after they married. Caitlyn also has Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, and Brody, all of whom are from previous relationships. A couple of months later, the couple welcomed their youngest children, Kendall and Kylie.

Despite the close bond they shared in the past, Caitlyn acknowledged that the dynamics have shifted on "the Kardashian side." "When you have as many kids as I have," she added, "you're closer to some than you are to others. And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family."

As for her oldest children, Caitlyn notes that while she "certainly" sees them occasionally, they have a different bond. "I'm much closer to the Jenner side, you know, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt, my daughter Casey," the Olympian noted. "But Kris, I really don't have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot, but there's just a lot there." According to Caitlyn, the time has simply come to "move on."

Sources close to Caitlyn told TMZ that Caitlyn's comment caused tension within her entire family, and everyone, even Caitlyn's daughters, is siding with Kris over Caitlyn. Insiders told TMZ that Caitlyn is extremely remorseful and ready to do anything to reconcile the family.

It was also revealed to the outlet that Caitlyn was promoting her upcoming appearance in the documentary trailer and that her family wasn't on board with her participation in the project. Caitlyn intended to go on camera to defend the Kardashian family and praise them highly, according to sources.

It seems to TMZ that Caitlyn is being excluded from the Kardashians Hulu reality show and thinks that she should be free to choose what she wants to be a part of without being put under a "gag order" for doing so. Sources told the outlet Caitlyn was just telling the truth about how things have been with Kris lately but that she regrets putting it out there in public.

Nevertheless, Caitlyn took to social media hours after the interview aired to clarify her statements. "Don't let the click bait or tabloid headlines fool you," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 4. In reference to the upcoming special, she added, "I did 'House of Kardashian' to defend my family, and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris-the mastermind behind it all-who I spent 22 beautiful years with."