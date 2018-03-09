Kris Jenner Praises Kylie Jenner as a Mom

Kris Jenner praised Kylie Jenner‘s parenting skills, a month after Stomi Webster’s birth.

“She loves it,” Kris told reporters at Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa Grand Opening Party Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California, reports PEOPLE Magazine.

Kris said her 20-year-old daughter Kylie is loving being a mother since Stormi was born on Feb. 1.

“She’s doing really, really great,” Kris said. “The baby is happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home and so excited.”

Kris was also a young mother, giving birth to Kourtney Kardashian when she was 22, so she offered advice to her daughter. She told her to “enjoy every moment,” even if it becomes overwhelming.

“It goes by so fast. In the blink of an eye, she’s already a month old,” Kris explained. “It’s overwhelming when you’re that young, and so things go by so fast and the moments slipped by. So enjoy it because all of a sudden they’re 30.”

Kris also told reporters she thinks Kylie was “born to have kids” and she feels the same way about herself.

“I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old,” Kris said. “I mean, I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that [with] some people, you just know.”

Kris also said 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott is “so great” as a father and has been “attentive” since Stormi was born, although she has not personally seen him change Stormi’s diaper yet.

Kris also said there are “always so many people over” Kylie’s house, just “trying to grab time with that baby.”

Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1, but Kylie waited until Feb. 4 to announce her baby’s birth with an 11-minute YouTube documentary and a post on Instagram. Since then, Kylie has posted several photos of Stormi on social media, including an adorable Snapchat post on Tuesday, showing off Stormi’s cheeks.

Last week, Kylie also posted the first photo showing Stormi’s face. “My angel baby is 1 month old today,” she wrote.

Kylie has asked her older sisters for help, and has been open to suggestions from them.

“She’s all ears when they’ve tried to provide her with tips and guidance to be the best mom she can be,” a source told PEOPLE last week.

