Kris Jenner’s First Reaction to Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Revealed on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian told Kris Jenner and several other family members about her pregnancy on Monday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and her reactions was priceless.

The KUWTK matriarch eyed the couple suspiciously as her daughter broke the news, but soon let out a reaction of shock and delight when the reveal was made.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She ran over to Khloé and gave her a hug as she see looked near tears.

“This news is the most special thing anyone could tell me,” Kris told KUWTK producers.

Kris also confessed that she imagined Khloé never being able to have children, so this pregnancy was incredibly special to her.

Khloé and Thompson broke the news off-camera back in December to much fanfare after months of speculation. However, they broke the news to family much earlier than to the public in order to enjoy the pregnancy in private while they could.

“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”

Aside from the one-off Monday night episode, Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.