Kris Jenner’s First Reaction to Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Revealed on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian told Kris Jenner and several other family members about her pregnancy on Monday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and her reactions was priceless.
The KUWTK matriarch eyed the couple suspiciously as her daughter broke the news, but soon let out a reaction of shock and delight when the reveal was made.
Videos by PopCulture.com
She ran over to Khloé and gave her a hug as she see looked near tears.
“This news is the most special thing anyone could tell me,” Kris told KUWTK producers.
Kris also confessed that she imagined Khloé never being able to have children, so this pregnancy was incredibly special to her.
Khloé and Thompson broke the news off-camera back in December to much fanfare after months of speculation. However, they broke the news to family much earlier than to the public in order to enjoy the pregnancy in private while they could.
“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Aside from the one-off Monday night episode, Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.