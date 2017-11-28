Kris Jenner Drops $9.9M on New Hidden Hills Home

Kris Jenner has expanded her real estate portfolio with the purchase of a $9.9 million home in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California.

TMZ reports that Jenner is following in daughter Kylie Jenner‘s footsteps and is purchasing multiple properties in one area, as Kris and multiple family members already live in the area. In fact, Kris’ new digs are located right across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.

The Kardashian family matriarch is reportedly spending more money to make changes to the house, leading to speculation that she will be putting it up for resale. The home has eight bedrooms and six baths along with a zero edge pool and 10 person spa.

The home features wood flooring, an open layout and floor-to-ceiling French doors that give residents a view of the lush garden surrounding the property.

Jenner’s new property also boasts plenty of outdoor seating, a dining area with full view of the pool, a movie room, sizable closet and first-floor bedrooms with Juliet balconies.

