Kris Jenner Sparks Corey Gamble Engagement Rumors

Is Kris Jenner going to be the next out of the family to walk down the aisle. Months after the eldest Kar-Jenner kid, Kourtney Kardashian, wed drummer Travis Barker, the famous momager has onlookers wondering if she and her longtime beau, Corey Gamble, are getting close to tying the knot. Engagement rumors spread after she flashed a massive diamond ring on social media. She shared a photo of her ring finger with the huge ring to her Instagram Story in honor of Valentine's Day. The ring was so big that there was no caption needed. Aside from the ring, Jenner showed off a bunch of flowers and Champagne, showing that Gamble pulled out all the tricks for love day. She hasn't commented on whether or not she's engaged. But Page Six reports that ring is worth an estimated $1.2 million.

The 67 year old matriarch of the family dynasty has been dating Gamble, 42, since 2014. They live together in her Calabassas mansion. Last year, Khloe Kardashian questioned whether they were married.

"I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married," Khloé told her mom in an episode of Season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Jenner responded: "No, I'm not secretly married…You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big ass party? No, Khloé, I'm not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy."

Jenner has been married twice. She wed Robert Kardashian in 1979. The two divorced in 1991 after having four children. She married Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, the same year. They divorced in 2015 and share two daughters together. Caitlyn transitioned after their divorce.

Jenner says Gamble is the head of security. He is formerly a member of Justin Beiber's road management team.

The Kar-Jenner kids have had their doubts about Gamble, at one point admitting they didn't know much about him and feeling their mom moved too fast in the relationship. But things are seemingly good between the family now.