Kris Jenner Addresses Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s 'Dirty' Feud

Kris Jenner is trying to stay neutral in the feud between daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

After an explosive fight between the sisters in Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 premiere, Jenner said she was trying to calm everyone down during the Christmas photo shoot that sparked tensions during a Tuesday appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"They were playing dirty. They were really fighting dirty that day," Jenner said. "I don't wanna be on anybody's [side]. A mother never wants to take sides when it's your kids. It was a slippery slope, and I was trying to calm everybody down."

She added: "So for five minutes, I was saying, 'Now, Kourtney, maybe you didn't handle this the right way. Kim, why don't you just…' You try to talk to both sides. I'm, like, the negotiator. I'm like, 'Everybody calm down, it's a Christmas card shoot. We're supposed to be singing 'Jingle Bells.'"

Things popped off over scheduling for the family's annual photo shoot, with Kourtney and Kim disagreeing on the timing and who was busier. In the middle of the fight, Kourtney called the KarJenner family "evil," while Kim told her older sister that she was "the least exciting to look at."

During the airing of Sunday's episode, the sisters once again went at it on Twitter.

"We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother," Kourtney, a mother of three kids with ex Scott Disick, tweeted.

Kim, who shares three kids with husband Kanye West, responded, "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

The social media feud was quickly quelled by sister Khloé Kardashian, who called a "conference call" on Twitter for the trio to hash everything out. Since then, it appears the sisters are in a good place, with Kim even calling out Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima on Instagram for cozying up to another woman on what Kim implied Kourtney was told was going to be a "boy's trip" prior to their split.

But it appears Kourtney isn't too broken up over the split in the first place, which TMZ reported Wednesday occurred about a month ago after the 25-year-old model allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend.

Don't mess with the Kardashian sisters!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images