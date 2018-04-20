Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Nude in New Instagram Photo, Shocks Fans

Kourtney Kardashian works hard for her figure, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it, with the 39-year-old posing nude for V Magazine online in a beauty shoot promoting her upcoming beauty collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner.

The mom of three flaunted her figure as she posed fully nude save for a neon pink coat draped over her shoulder and behind.

Kardashian’s makeup in the shot was minimal, with her slicked-back hair and handful of rings keeping the focus on the reality personality’s figure.

Kardashian’s fans immediately reacted to the striking shot, with many praising her killer bod.

“Sign me up to look this stunning!” one follower wrote.

“Come thru Kourt,” gushed another, while a third simply wrote, “Goals.”

The accompanying interview gave Kardashian a chance to talk about her collaboration with Jenner, with the pair teaming up to release a collection of lipsticks and eyeshadows through Jenner’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

The collection features three eyeshadow quads and three lipsticks, and Kardashian shared that the colors give fans the option to create a more natural “Kourtney”-inspired everyday look or something more dramatic.

“My go-to look for everyday life is a pretty yet neutral look with the right amount of shadows in the right areas,” she shared. “In the shoot though, we did a dark green eyeshadow look that I loved, which I think is a very strong Kourtney look that I’d never done before. I think using color is something I did a lot in high school. My sisters and I used to do bright colors on our eyelids with eyeshadow.”

Kardashian added that the collaboration was an opportunity to try something different.

“My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing,” she explained. “What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot, using my collab with Kylie, was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I’ve lately been in a mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.”

Photo Credit: Greg Swales for V Magazine / Instagram / @kourtneykardash