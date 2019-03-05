Kourtney Kardashian Teases New Project ‘Coming Soon’ With Saucy Photo

Kourtney Kardashian went nude to tease a new project Monday with an eye-catching photo.

The photo shows Kardashian sitting on a bathroom sink shelf, with just a laptop and a coffee mug expertly covering what would have to be censored anyway. Kardashian added “COMING SOON” in the caption, and tagged a new Twitter page called Poosh.

The Poosh website only has a spot to sign up for a newsletter. “Be the first to know… sign up below,” the site reads.

Despite a lack of information for whatever “Poosh” is, the Twitter page already has 354,600 followers and its Instagram page has 2.2 million followers. The Instagram page only has the saucy Kardashian photo broken up over 12 posts.

“Poosh” is a nickname Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disik gave their daughter, Penelope.

Kardashian’s newest business venture was announced in the midst of her younger sister Khloé Kardashian‘s drama involving ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Kardashian has not commented on the situation herself, but was seen with Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian West on Sunday on their way to church. She has also unfollowed Woods on social media.

Woods, who has since moved out of the house she shared with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, was at Thompson’s house party last month and kissed the basketball player. After learning about the betrayal, Khloé broke up with Thompson, the father of her daughter True Thompson.

On Friday, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she denied rumors she slept with Thompson or that their kiss involved making out.

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Woods said she was not completely honest with Khloé and Jenner on the day after the party, but offered to take a lie detector test if there were still questions about the extent of her relationship with Thompson.

While the drama unfolded, Kardashian continued sharing photos of her family on Instagram. In one photo she shared Friday, Kardashian and Kim looked almost unrecognizable while taking part in a scary-looking skin care trend known as the Hanacure facial mask. After the mask is applied and dried, it gives skin a dehydrated appearance.

“Kim convinced me to use this face mask, and I feel stunning,” Kardashian sarcastically wrote in the caption.

