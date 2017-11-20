Kourtney Kardashian Goes All Skin in Steamy NSFW Photo

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media on Friday night to share a very sexy, sultry photo in promotion of her lifestyle app and website, Kourt.

Featuring behind-the-scenes photo galleries, journals, recipes and healthy living tips, the 38-year-old reality star shared a sneak peek of one of the app’s latest lifestyle pieces entitled, “How to look good naked.”

Baring it all for the peek, Kardashian is seen getting wet and wild while in a pool for the shot that shows a different side to the Keeping up With the Kardashians personality.

Teasing readers that it’s “all about taking care of your skin,” Kardashian reveals on her app and website that it boils down to scoring a head-to-toe glow.

“I have a bunch of great face creams that I’ve bought or been given as gifts from friends,” Kardashian explains as reported by InStyle. But since her skin is relatively sensitive, she can’t use all the products so instead, she has been blending them.

“I’ll mix the serums with thick face moisturizers. I will also mix together eye creams, body oils,” she said.

Of course, Kardashian stresses on consistency when it comes to having beautiful skin.

“If my skin is really dry and I have time, I’ll [moisturize] twice a day, instead of just once,” the mother of three reveals.