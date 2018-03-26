Kourtney Kardashian Throws Herself Pizza Party in Lacy Outfit

Kourney Kardashian might be dedicated to healthy living and eating, but even she needs a slice of pizza or two. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made eating pizza sexy with her latest Instagram photo.

In the image posted on Sunday, Kardashian is seen eating a slice of pizza while wearing a lace black outfit with one foot on the table. She is also drinking a can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

A few days before her personal pizza party, Kardashian took fans on a tour of her organized pantry, showing off the healthy foods she usually eats in a stylish way.

“My pantry where we keep all the dried goods is one of my favorite rooms in the house, lol,” Kardashian wrote on her site on March 23, reports PEOPLE. “I think the trick here is to optimize whatever space you have—and for me, that usually means putting things in woven bins and uniform glass jars.”

Kardashian also told her fans that she likes to decant her dry goods, putting them in similar glass jars with labels.

“I transfer cereal, dried beans, rice and spices from their original packing into glass jars with stainless steel lids with labels,” the 37-year-old wrote. “This makes everything look really tidy and also keeps food fresh after it’s been opened.”

In a January blog post, Kardashian gave fans a look at her daily eating routine, and it does not usually involve greasy take-out food.

According to E! News, Kardashian said she starts her healthy eating before even getting out of bed, taking colleagen supplements on an empty stomach.

“About 20 minutes after the collagen, I usually drink one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water,” Kardashian wrote. “Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients.”

Then before breakfast, she takes a “vegan probiotic shot” and makes an “avocado pudding with E3Live blue-green algae, bone broth protein powder and MCT oil.”

Next, Kardashian exercises before eating whole grain oatmeal made on the stove. For lunch, she usually goes with salads with chicken or salmon to add protein. Her snacks will usually be avocado hummus and fresh vegetables or apple cider vinegar mixed with water.

For dinner, “I love fresh, simple soups made with asparagus, sweet potatoes or beets. I also make turkey chili when it’s cold outside. I usually try to make soups and chili on a Sunday, so I have the extras in the fridge when I’m busy during the week,” Kardashian said.

If she ever wants a sweet snack, Kardashian might have “Chef K’s matcha chia seed pudding.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kourtney Kardashian