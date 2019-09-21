Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Nanny Quits in ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her nanny has quit after the behavior of her children has gotten “out of control.” The revelation comes to light in the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Kardashian opening up about the exit and her situation with ex Scott Disick, mother Kris Jenner, and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

A lot of drama has already been revealed from this chat, including a showdown between Disick and Gamble over punishment for daughter Penelope. But Kardashian’s revelation shines a light on what led to that moment, describing the moment that led to the nanny’s exit according to The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t even have a nanny anymore. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control,” Kardashian says in the preview.”I think she blacks out and does these wild things.”

The trouble for Kardashian does not faze her mother who claims that she never had any complaints across any of her six children.

“I scratched you and I used to f—ing slap my nannies like, bam, across the face,” Kardashian responded, with sister Kim by her side agreeing.

Jenner moves on to note that the family needs to take care of this trouble before it “gets too far out of control.”

From there, Gamble’s comment about “whipping” Penelope comes out, leading to the blowup between himself and Disick that many have buzzed about all week.

“If [Penelope] scratch me, I’m whipping her a—,” Gamble says. “Whipping is that discipline!”

Disick hit back with shock at the statement, raising his voice at the idea of someone hitting his daughter.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f— out of here,” Disick adds as the clip comes to an end.

Disick and Kardashian are co-parenting their three children, including Penelope, 7, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. While he has moved on with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, Kardashian may be rekindling her past romance with 26-year-old Younes Bendjima.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on E! Entertainment.