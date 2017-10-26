Kourtney Kardashian Promotes Pretty Little Thing Line in Lace up Mini Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is treating her fans to a look at her new collaboration with online fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload a steamy snap in which she can be seen wearing a lace-up mini-dress.

#PLTbyKourtney launching tomorrow @prettylittlething #ad A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

The 38-year-old mother of three was pictured striking a pose next to a taxi cab. With her arms holding onto the car door, Kardashian lunged one foot forward and shot a smoldering glance at the camera.

The E! personality’s dress is all black and features lace-up detailing on the sides that offer a glimpse of her famous figure. She paired the racy dress with strappy black high heels.

After posting the picture on social media, thousands of her fans took to the comments section to express their reaction. Many complimented both Kourtney and the new mini-dress she was modeling.

“Your body is insane,” one person wrote. “THAT DRESS IS HOT” another commented.

On Wednesday, Kardashian stepped out to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with Pretty Little Things. She wore a sparkling black dress that featured a low neckline and spaghetti straps to the event.

There were a number of celebrities that attended the event including Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade, Rob Kardashian’s ex Adrienne Bailon, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, singer Christina Milian and model Chantel Jeffries.

