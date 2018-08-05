Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message in Wake of Feud With Sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian shared a somewhat mysterious image that appears to reference her feud with sister Kim Kardashian West, as seen in the upcoming season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian shared a photo of a page from a book about religion, and highlighted one particular sentence: “Be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.” Kardashian added an “Amen” at the top of the image.

The fight between Kardashian and Kim began during the holiday season and will appear in Sunday’s KUWTK season 15 premiere. In preview scenes, Kim was shown getting angry with Kardashian, who was refusing to change her schedule so Kim could get the family Christmas card photo taken. At one point, Kim told her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian that Kardashian is the “least exciting to look at.”

“She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out,” Kim said. “She doesn’t do s—. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f—ing work to do.”

In another preview clip, Kardashian called Kim an “even human being” when Kim tried to apologize.

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kardashian said over the phone. “I don’t wanna see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

Kim then said Kardashian was “clearly going through something else” and is “acting like a f– lunatic.”

The feud must have cooled down between now and then, since Kardashian was in the Kardashian family photo with her sisters. Kim and Kardashian have also appeared friendly in social media posts together. But on Friday, Kardashian said she thinks there is still some tension between the two oldest Kardashian sisters.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” Kardashian told E! News. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing. It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”

In other words, we have to tune in to the new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network to find out how Kim and Kardashian got back on good terms.

