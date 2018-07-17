Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Leaves Nasty Comment on Her Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, like many of her family members, is known for her social media presence, with the reality star often using her Instagram to share snaps of herself flaunting her incredibly fit figure.

The latest of these photos was posted on Monday, with Kardashian uploading a post that saw her kneeling outside on the grass, wearing a floppy straw hat and a thong bikini, looking over her shoulder at the camera.

“Don’t be shady, be a lady,” she wrote.

Like many of Kardashian’s Instagrams, this one received plenty of hate in the comments section, though this post was unusual due to the fact that some of the previously mentioned hate came from her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“Thats what you need to show to get likes?” the model wrote in a now-deleted comment.

A source told Us Weekly that Bendjima was kidding.

Another source told People that Kardashian’s Instagram photos have become a point of contention between the couple.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” the source said. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up picture.”

“He has always had a problem with this,” the insider added. “This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

Along with Bendjima, plenty of others had negative things to say about Kardashian in the comments.

“Ladies don’t sit around showing off their asses in public,” one person wrote. “Fact.”

Another brought Kardashian’s kids into things, writing, “Mom with 3 children should know how educate their children, starting with how you want to be judged by others. Be more wise dear..”

“Kourtney u r beautiful without showing all that!” a third person commented. “Show ur kids that it’s not all about showing skin to be beautiful! Just saying!”

Along with the hate, Kardashian also received support from fans.

“Don’t listen to the haters,” wrote one fan. “You look amazing after three kids. Show off your body, you’ve honestly never looked better.”

“Get the likes hunny!” quipped another.

Others clapped back at Bendjima.

“you’re comfortable to take a photo of yourself shirtless while she’s on top of you but can’t have her flaunt her confidence in a bathing suit #insecuritiesshowingbaby,” one comment read.

Another offered, “Sis throw away your whole boyfriend. You don’t need that kind of negativity. Keep slaying, mama!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash