Kourtney Kardashian Becomes Her Own 'Elf on the Shelf' in Revealing Christmas Photos

Kourtney Kardashian does not need an Elf on the Shelf doll to keep an eye on her children when she dressed as one herself. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a sultry Christmas photoshoot with fans on Friday. Considering how frustrated sister Kim Kardashian West got with the Elves on a Shelf doll for her children, Kourtney might want to stay away.

"My presence is a present," Kourtney, 41, wrote in the caption for the pair of Christmas-themed photos. Each picture showed Kourtney striking a pose in front of a Christmas tree while wearing a skimpy dress, a red bow, and thigh-high red boots. The first picture showed an Elf on a Shelf doll getting out of a toy airplane by the bottom of the tree.

The photos inspired plenty of messages from many of her 104 million followers. Younger sister Khloe Kardashian asked what the photos were for. "This is how I wrap presents, come over," Kourtney replied. "Cutie," Kylie Jenner chimed in. "Can you explain what's happening here," Khloe added in another comment.

While Kourtney is embracing the Elf on the Shelf tradition, sister Kim has become frustrated. Last weekend, Kim revealed she forgot to move her four children's elves overnight and just decided to put them all in "quarantine" until Christmas Day. "Hi North, Saint, Chi & Psalm, we are on a 10-day quarantine," Kim wrote as the elves in a note to her children. "We will have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!"

Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, are parents to sons Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8. The two recently reunited to celebrate Reign and Mason's birthdays. This inspired Disick to write a tribute to Kourtney, calling her the "best baby-maker in town" and noting that he could not have "asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with." Disick tagged Kourtney, adding, "I love u and our family more than anything in the world."

Although fans have longed to see Disick and Kourtney reunite, the two have dated other people since breaking up in 2015. Disick, 37, recently started dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Hamlin and Disick showed some PDA while walking along a beach in November. The two have not commented on the relationship publicly, but Hamlin listed Disick as among the people she is "thankful" for during the week of Thanksgiving.