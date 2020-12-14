Elf on a Shelf: 'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Take Over Tradition With Hilarious Results

✖

Jodie Sweetin's two daughters are no longer interested in being spied on by an Elf on a Shelf. The Full House star woke up to find her daughters' Elf on the Shelf doll in a blender on Monday. She called it a "potential Elf Massacre." Sweetin is mom to Zoie, 12, whom she shares with ex Cody Herpin; and Beatrix, 19, whom she shares with ex Morty Coyle.

"My girls are old enough now, that our elf Lulu Sarah, doesn’t fly back to file reports with Santa anymore. So, the girls have taken to moving her around on their own," Sweetin wrote. "This is what I woke up to. A potential Elf Massacre." Sweetin is also a fan of the recent Elf on the Shelf meme that spread among celebrities earlier this month. On Sunday, she shared a fan-made meme called "Keaton on Sweetin," showing actress Diane Kearon sitting on her shoulder. "LOVE THIS," Keaton wrote in the comments, giving Sweetin a "total fan girl moment."

Sweetin isn't the only celebrity finding their Elves on the Shelf in new places. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she forgot to move the four Elf on the Shelf dolls for her four children one night and just decided to "quarantine" them. "We are on a 10-day quarantine," she wrote in a note to her children as the elves. "We will have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!"

The Elf on a Shelf tradition was born in Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell's book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, which was about elves who spy on children between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve to report back to Santa Claus on their behavior before he delivers presents. The tradition has stayed alive thanks to a 2011 holiday special and a balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In October, Netflix announced plans to develop films and series based on The Elf on the Shelf brands owned by The Lumistella Company. Netflix will also be home to Lumistella's other films, Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale.

"We are also pleased that fans in North America don’t have to wait to delve into the world of The Elf on the Shelf and their friendly Elf Pets, with the streaming giant carrying our newest animated Elf Pets titles this Christmas," Bell said in a statement. "We relish the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix to bring joyful family moments to life. This moment is a dream come true."